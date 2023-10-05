GM hints Bears will move on from WR Chase Claypool

Wide receiver Chase Claypool might have played his last game for the Bears, Chicago general manager Ryan Poles implied in an interview on Thursday.

Claypool was scratched from the game-day squad for the second contest in a row on Thursday as the Bears visited the Washington Commanders. He was inactive for the game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, days after he criticized the team regarding his lack of involvement in the game plan.

On Monday, the Bears told Claypool to stay home while the squad practiced ahead of the Washington game. Then on Thursday, Poles weighed in on where Claypool stands with the club, less than a year after the receiver arrived in a midseason trade.

"I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career," the general manager said while speaking before the game on ESPN 1000 radio.

"You're always disappointed in the situation and it's definitely something I take ownership of. Last year, in the situation we were in, we wanted to add another receiver to the offense, not only to help us be more productive but also to help Justin (Fields, the quarterback,) take the next step.

"The right thought process was there and I feel comfortable with that. Unfortunately, it didn't work out and we were hoping for (Claypool) to be a little bit more productive and be someone that could help us take it to the next level.

"I wish him luck."

Claypool, 25, was acquired last November in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has just four catches (on 14 targets) for 51 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. He is playing in the final season of his rookie contract.

The 2020 second-round draft pick has 171 catches for 2,235 yards and 13 touchdowns in 49 games (32 starts) with the Steelers and the Bears.

Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said recently that the team was exploring "all possibilities" regarding Claypool's future.

—Field Level Media