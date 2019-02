Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Libertad goalkeeper Martín Silva must’ve thought he was the biggest idiot on the pitch when his error served up an incredibly easy scoring opportunity for Atlético Nacional forward Omar Duarte in a Copa Libertadores match Thursday night. Luckily for Silva, Duarte one-upped the keeper with an even worse mistake by kicking the ball straight into the post from point-blank range:

Sometimes, bad boners do go unpunished.