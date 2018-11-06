Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Without context, this slam from Vince Carter is nothing too special. The highlight itself likely wouldn’t even crack the Top 100 of VC’s 725 career throwdowns. But the fact that he’s still doing this after two decades of NBA basketball is something incredible to behold.

With a little spin move as he backed down Jeremy Lamb in tonight’s Hawks-Hornets game, Carter suddenly took a massive gulp from the fountain of youth, rising up with those 41-year-old quads to provide some nostalgic wonder.

Time is a man-made concept that does not apply to Vinsanity.

Update: (7:50 p.m.): A few minutes later, Miles Bridges dunked a dunk that actually looked like a vintage Vince Carter jam. Maybe it’s something in the building tonight.