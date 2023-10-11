NHL

Golden Knights' Brett Howden to have hearing with NHL

By
Field Level Media
Sep 27, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) warms up before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday following his illegal check to the head of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev.

Howden made contact with Tanev's head as the latter was about to receive a pass in the neutral zone at 6:02 of the third period in Vegas' season-opening 4-1 win on Tuesday. Howden was assessed a match penalty for the hit on Tanev, who did not return to the game.

Signed to a two-year, $3.8 million contract in the offseason, Howden recorded an assist on Chandler Stephenson's goal at 7:16 of the first period.

Howden had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 54 games last season before stepping up in the playoffs with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 22 games. His contributions helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup.

He has totaled 83 points (31 goals, 52 assists) in 280 career games with the New York Rangers and Knights. Vegas acquired him from the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season.

—Field Level Media