Grab Your Markers, It’s Time For Quarantine NFL Draft Mishap Bingo

With the NFL’s once-in-a-lifetime virtual draft approaching, the most interesting parts are sure to be those when everything goes terribly wrong, thanks to hiccups involving faulty equipment, technological incompetence, or candid faux pas. So what better way to celebrate the occasion than a game of Quarantine Draft Mishap Bingo?



Adorable child walks into frame and steals the show Dog won’t stop barking String of expletives from someone unaware they’re on live TV Wrong player announced as pick Commentators vamp awkwardly as technical issues are resolved Interview consists almost entirely of “Can you hear me?” Party in obvious violation of social distancing recommendations Player grabs the wrong team hat when drafted Pick is announced, but player’s reaction feed is delayed Family dresses up like it’s (normal) draft day A college coach has trouble video calling into the broadcast Nudity Bong in plain sight Someone is apparently drinking and driving House is a mess Family member or player visibly pissed off at selection High five, hug, or kiss goes unreturned Player cries during entire interview Someone has a reptile Party attendee hijacks the camera Someone has food on their face Player or family member not sure where camera is placed Someone records a Tik Tok Clumsy family members fall or stumble during celebration

Free space: Roger Goodell comes off as aloof and unlikable

And we got your Deadspin Bingo Card right here.