NFL

Grab Your Markers, It’s Time For Quarantine NFL Draft Mishap Bingo

Deadspin Staff
Filed to:NFL Draft
NFL DraftRoger GoodellBingo
Illustration for article titled Grab Your Markers, It’s Time For Quarantine NFL Draft Mishap Bingo

With the NFL’s once-in-a-lifetime virtual draft approaching, the most interesting parts are sure to be those when everything goes terribly wrong, thanks to hiccups involving faulty equipment, technological incompetence, or candid faux pas. So what better way to celebrate the occasion than a game of Quarantine Draft Mishap Bingo?

  1. Adorable child walks into frame and steals the show
  2. Dog won’t stop barking
  3. String of expletives from someone unaware they’re on live TV
  4. Wrong player announced as pick
  5. Commentators vamp awkwardly as technical issues are resolved
  6. Interview consists almost entirely of “Can you hear me?”
  7. Party in obvious violation of social distancing recommendations
  8. Player grabs the wrong team hat when drafted
  9. Pick is announced, but player’s reaction feed is delayed
  10. Family dresses up like it’s (normal) draft day
  11. A college coach has trouble video calling into the broadcast
  12. Nudity
  13. Bong in plain sight
  14. Someone is apparently drinking and driving
  15. House is a mess
  16. Family member or player visibly pissed off at selection
  17. High five, hug, or kiss goes unreturned
  18. Player cries during entire interview
  19. Someone has a reptile
  20. Party attendee hijacks the camera
  21. Someone has food on their face
  22. Player or family member not sure where camera is placed
  23. Someone records a Tik Tok
  24. Clumsy family members fall or stumble during celebration

Free space: Roger Goodell comes off as aloof and unlikable

And we got your Deadspin Bingo Card right here.

Illustration for article titled Grab Your Markers, It’s Time For Quarantine NFL Draft Mishap Bingo
