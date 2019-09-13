Former bounty program architect and general sourpuss Gregg Williams was asked Friday about recent comments from Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., accusing Williams of instructing his players to hurt Beckham during a game in 2017, when Beckham was with the Giants and Williams was with the Browns. Williams denied the accusation, but couldn’t resist taking multiple digs at Beckham.

Williams led with an “Odell who?” When that was met with utter silence—and, seriously, nice job by everyone in the room to deny Williams even a pity chuckle—Williams shifted into his greasy charmer mode long enough to make a statement about having “never done that anywhere I’ve been.” Which is quite the bold statement from a guy who was once indefinitely suspended by the NFL for conduct detrimental to the league for his role in running a “Kill the Head” bounty program in New Orleans.

The best part of this is Williams seizing an opportunity to circle back around and petulantly downplay Beckham’s playmaking dynamism, like the great big goateed baby that he is. It’s probably way too late for Williams to grow up, but still: Grow up!