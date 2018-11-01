Photo: David Richard (AP)

Browns defensive coordinator and interim head coach Gregg Williams, who preserved his job and earned a promotion simply by being the least bad of Cleveland’s three senior coaches, wants you to know he doesn’t have to be here. Other teams have been falling over themselves to hire Gregg Williams, best known for a 17-31 head coaching record a decade and a half ago, and for being suspended an entire year for a leadership role in the Saints’ bounty scandal. Gregg Williams doesn’t even need to interview to have his choice of head coaching jobs, says Gregg Williams.



In his first press conference on Wednesday, Williams said:

“Since I left Buffalo, I’ve had 11 letters sent in to interview for head coaching jobs, and all of them behind the scenes I have, four of them I didn’t even have to show up, just sign the contract and come.”

It was unclear at the time if he was joking. So ESPN’s Pat McManamon followed up with Williams today, and he was not joking.

“Here is the deal: I probably never should have said that because I put other people on the spot. Those things were easy for me to do because if it is not right it is not right. I just chose not to do that and chose to keep doing what I was doing and got a raise every time I stayed wherever I stayed. It just is what it is.”

Gregg Williams is sorry for the awkward position in which he’s put all those other coaches who don’t receive on-the-spot job offers every other week, like Gregg Williams does, and he’s sorry to those teams who made him offers, who might not have wanted the world to now know they weren’t good enough for Gregg Williams.

Advertisement

To be fair, at no point has Williams specified that these weren’t high school coaching offers.