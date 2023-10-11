Grigor Dimitrov rallies past Carlos Alcaraz in Shanghai

No. 18 seed Grigor Dimitrov rallied to knock out top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday at the Shanghai Masters in China.

The Bulgarian defeated Alcaraz for the first time in four meetings and advanced to his first ATP 1000 quarterfinal of the season in 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Dimitrov converted four of five break opportunities and counted 10 aces among his 29 winners.

He maintained his composure after squandering a 5-3 lead in the first set.

"I stayed in the match, that was the first thing, especially after the first set," Dimitrov said. "I was serving very well throughout the first set and he made a few errors. I pushed him to make a lot of errors at certain moments. At 4-5 he played an amazing game and another at 6-5. I was creating a lot of opportunities."

Dimitrov had twice as many unforced errors (12) as Alcaraz, who struck 27 winners but converted only two of his five break chances.

"After the second break in the second set I think I understood his service games and was able to put more balls in and read his serve a bit better," Dimitrov said. "I think in the third set it was a bit of cat-and-mouse. I think we both played a solid set. He made a few errors and I was very solid and served well when I had to."

Up next for Dimitrov is No. 22 seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile, who also went the distance for a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 16.

Celebrating his 28th birthday, Jarry compiled a decisive 44-17 edge in winners and advanced to his first career ATP 1000 quarterfinal.

"I'm very happy to be able to come back after that second set," Jarry said. "I was struggling a little bit. I tried to push myself. It's very tough to play against Diego because of (our) history. Mentally he is so strong, a great competitor and he makes every ball. You have to work a lot and I'm very happy to overcome it."

It was not a good day for the Americans. No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia held off No. 12 Tommy Paul 7-5, 7-5 and No. 32 Ugo Humbert of France made quick work of J.J. Wolf, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win.

—Field Level Media