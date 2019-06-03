Photo: Gerardo Mora (Getty Images)

Hank Haney, who was formerly Tiger Woods’s swing coach, earned some attention last week when his assessment of the field for the LPGA’s U.S. Women’s Open was essentially Hell, I don’t know any of them, but I think a bunch of them are Korean. Haney, who made the comments on his radio show about golf, admitted he couldn’t really name any female golfers.

“I’m gonna predict a Korean,” Haney said. “I couldn’t name you like, uh, six players on the LPGA tour. Nah, maybe I could. Well, I’d go with Lee, if I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of ‘em right.”

Haney apologized for his remarks last Wednesday and has been suspended from his show. But after Jeongeun Lee6—who goes by “Six” because she’s the sixth woman with that name in LPGA of Korea Tour history—won the U.S. Women’s Open this weekend, he felt confident enough to claim that his casual racism was actually astute analysis.



If Haney had said, “Korean women are absolutely dominating the LPGA Tour,” he probably would still be on the radio. What he actually said wasn’t that, and it also wasn’t based in “statistics and facts.” He openly admitted he didn’t know anything about the tour’s players and went ahead with an opinion anyway—on his radio show about golf.

As Haney patted himself on the back for his prediction, he spelled Six’s full name wrong, twice:

There you go, Hank.