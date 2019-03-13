Every girl spends her youth dreaming of that perfect proposal from her dream guy. You know what I’m talking about. The one where you and Prince Charming are visiting fans at a March NBA game between two below-.500 teams. Harry The Hawk is there. A woman with a microphone is narrating to a semi-engaged crowd. And then he gets down on one knee and pops that beautiful question:

“Will you Grit N Grind with me forever and ever, babe?”

I’m honestly very glad that these two overly devoted Memphis Grizzlies fans have found such happiness, because god knows happiness is hard to come by for Memphis Grizzlies fans right now. And as slogan proposals go, “Grit N Grind” is at least a better choice than something like “Trust the Process.” But if my future spouse is reading this and wants to pull off a similar stunt, that ring better be fucking enormous.

The good news is, no matter how ridiculous and weird this Grizzlies wedding gets, it cannot possibly top the acid hallucination that was an on-court ceremony last year in which the Memphis mascot—Grizz—took a chair to the back of the head as he was trying to marry, uh, Halle Beary.

Best of wishes to the happy couple.