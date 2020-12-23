Hark, fantasy football championship contender: Vanquish your final foe with these picks

Quarterbacks: The Good

Image : Getty Images

Jalen Hurts @ Dallas Cowboys

The stock for the new quarterback in Philly is soaring. Even though it was in a losing effort, the battle between Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray lived up to the hype. After rushing for 100 yards in his first career start, Hurts showed what he can do through the air, posting 338 yards with 3 TDs, 63 rushing yards, and a score on the ground for good measure. This is the type of dual-threat weapon fantasy managers salivate over, and in a prime matchup against a weak Cowboys defense on all levels, I expect his success to continue. He has the ceiling to be a top-5 QB option this week, with a safe floor thanks to his rushing ability.

Mitchell Trubisky @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Never did I think that I would be recommending Mitchell Trubisky, but you can’t ignore what he has done lately. Since reclaiming the starting role, he’s been... serviceable. In a one-quarterback league, this might be more of a desperation play, but in superflex leagues, he’s a fine QB2. Last week, his output was a bit disappointing, largely because David Montgomery took the game over on the ground. While Trubisky’s point total was underwhelming, he did still throw for 202 yards and added 34 yards rushing, and his completion percentage has been over 70 percent for three straight games. If he tacks on a couple more passing touchdowns to that statline, it would have been a very solid day. I think Trubisky has a safe floor in this game, and could easily post a top-10 day.