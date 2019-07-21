Photo: Danial Hakim (AP Photo)

While it does carry some importance in terms of team fitness and strategic practice, gimmicky preseason tournaments are often seen as nuisances for both managers and players. Nobody on the pitch necessarily wants to play longer than they have to, but that appeared to be the direction that Juventus and Tottenham were headed in their International Champions Cup match up, tied 2-2 in the 90th minute.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, however, had some different plans in mind. In the second minute of second-half injury time, Lucas Moura snuffed out some lazy dribbling, and dumped off a pass to his English teammate, who fired a shot right over the head of Wojciech Szczęsny for a late winner from way, way, way out.

Kane’s goal not only prevented the game from going into a dreaded penalty shootout, but it also potentially gave new Juventus transfer Matthijs de Ligt some traumatizing flashbacks to earlier this year when Tottenham beat Ajax, de Ligt’s former club, with a late goal in injury time to knock the Dutch club out of the Champions League.