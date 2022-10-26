Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Judge, the likely American League MVP, will undoubtedly be the most coveted player on the market this offseason. The outfielder already rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million extension from the Yankees this past offseason. His price tag will be heftier than a state fair-winning cow. He’s worth it, though.

According to most reports, there are only really four teams in the running for No. 99 though: The Bronx Bombers, Mets, Dodgers, and Giants. The Amazins are the obvious fourth-place team in this race, in my eyes. They’ve got so many other free agents to worry about and re-signing a few of them would do more for their future NL East title hopes than signing Judge. They could do both, but I wouldn’t bet on it.



The Giants are in third here. Sure, San Francisco has the money, the need for a legitimate power threat, and is Judge’s hometown team. However, the Giants won’t be able to compete with the offers that the Yankees and Dodgers bring to the table. If Judge does sign with San Fran, it would probably be for sentimental reasons above all else, because while the Giants will likely offer a $30 million annual deal, New York and Los Angeles could both offer deals closer to $40 million annually without hesitation.



That leaves the East and West Coast Evil Empires. Judge is apparently looking for Mike Trout money. The Angel in the outfield is making $35.5 million a year, so let’s consider that as the starting point for negotiations with Judge. The deal will likely come down to which team is more desperate to win right now. The Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009. The Dodgers won a title in 2020, but that was a COVID-shortened season. Both teams want a title immediately. L.A. would be looking at Judge as the pièce de résistance to push it over the edge into perennial World Series territory. The Dodgers don’t yet know their potential with Judge, and that mystery will give them the motivation they need to outbid the Bronx Bombers.

There is some sentimental value in New York given how appreciated the record-setting slugger is by the team, the city, and the fans (postseason aside), but if Judge wants to return to his home state and chase a title, L.A. will give him those opportunities as well as a massive payday.

