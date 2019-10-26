Have Any Of These Dang Jeopardy! Nerds Watched A Single Game Of Basketball?

Get a load of last night’s Jeopardy! contestants, who knew all sorts of rivers and peace treaties, but not this. Erin and Jamie wisely kept quiet and let the clue pass them by, but customer service representative Kris buzzed in with his spectacularly wrong answer.

How one might be familiar with Muggsy Bogues and not Allen Iverson is a feat of the mind I’ll never understand. Kris, who is from Toronto, was able to redeem himself by correctly answering “Kawhi Leonard” to the category’s final clue. But the moment was fleeting. In the Double Jeopardy! round category “Kidd Stuff,” he and the other contestants failed to identify this “Hall of Fame point guard” “traded from the Nets to the Bucks as a head coach.”

Advertisement

After last night’s episode, I watched a recording of Wednesday’s, in which contestants did not know the woman who had “followed her dad into the ring” or the surname of Hall of Famers Reggie and Cheryl in the “Sports All In The Family” category. They were photo clues, too! Alex Trebek, please shove ‘em in a locker.