The NFL schedule release is the public-relations juggernaut that somehow is designed to be grand yet always comes off as vanilla. Leaks, intentional or not, happened throughout Thursday as the puzzle of the 18-week regular-season extravaganza came into focus. It’s a forced event on the league calendar that somehow has high points, even with the longest offseason in American sports.



All 32 teams’ opponents were known well in advance with the 17-game formula: six divisional games, another six against fellow conference teams based on record and five NFC vs. AFC showdowns. It was up to each team how they unveiled their slate of games and some took the opportunity to create works of art, whether it was comedic, inventive or just outright amazing. Here are the schedule-release videos that stood out from the rest.