Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

HEAR IT: Whale of a performance by NWHL star with a capella 'Brass Bonanza,' because why not?

jessespector
Jesse Spector
Save
Pucky sighting!
Pucky sighting!
Image: AP

The Carolina Hurricanes are not the Hartford Whalers.

Sure, the franchise has retained the Whalers’ history and occasionally plays in Whalers uniforms, just as the Winnipeg Jets are also the Atlanta Thrashers, while the Arizona Coyotes are also the Winnipeg Jets. But that doesn’t mean it’s right, or even smart. There shouldn’t be two separate Winnipeg Jets histories, each active at the same time.

The best rule to follow is that if a team changes its name upon leaving a city, it forfeits the right to claim that history. The Dodgers and Giants keep their connection to New York, the Jazz to New Orleans, and so on. When the Houston Oilers moved to Tennessee, they briefly played as the Tennessee Oilers, then became the Titans once their stadium in Nashville was ready.

The reason this is important is because the true beacons of Whaledom are the women of the NWHL’s Connecticut Whale, and the reason that’s worth celebrating today is Laurel Hill’s a cappella version of the Whalers’ old goal song, “Brass Bonanza.”

Advertisement

It’s brilliant, and the only complaint is that it’s too short. There’s more of the song, after all, and it’s all glorious.

We’re not asking for 10 straight hours, but Laurel, please, if you’re reading this … do the rest of the song!

G/O Media may get a commission
Lelo Valentine's Day Sale
Up To 85% Off
Lelo Valentine's Day Sale

Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown
Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

TikToks come and go, but Hartford, the Whale, they only put out musical brilliance once, maybe twice in a lifetime.

Jesse Spector

Sorry to all the other Jesse Spectors for ruining your Google results.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter