The best Heisman bets outside of the obvious

NCAA

Betting on anyone but Caleb Williams for Heisman is dumb, so how dumb are you?

By
Sean Beckwith
Caleb Williams (the obvious)
Photo: Getty Images

The best player in college football this year is Caleb Williams. USC struggled with now 1-3 Arizona State on Saturday, and the reigning Heisman winner still had 322 yards in the air, and five total touchdowns. While he’s currently tied for the best odds to hoist the trophy in New York again this season, it’s his to lose.

The only way Williams doesn’t repeat is if he gets injured, which hurts me as much to write as it does for you to read. However, there are other viable candidates, and if you like to play futures, but hate taking chalks, boy do I have some juicy wagers for (Williams to eventually spoil for) you.

On a related note: I’m going to skip the top five. No one likes a frontrunner or gets credit for hopping on a bandwagon. So, Michael Penix Jr., Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, and Jordan Travis all can join Williams in sitting this one out.

Alright grab your betting sheets, and entertain me for a sec.

Jayden Daniels

Photo: Getty Images

Yes, he’s sixth on the odds list, and LSU already has a loss, but Daniels is really “quarterbacking” this year. You can tell he’s making a conscious decision to go through progressions and use his legs to prolong the passing game, not abandon it. He’s completing more than 70 percent of his attempts, is five TD passes away from tying his career high for a season (17), and, of course, remains the dynamic threat on the ground as he always is.

The SEC West is uncharacteristically doughy this year, and Daniels will have plenty of opportunities, including possibly an SEC title game, to sway voters to his side. All Brian Kelly has to do is keep digging a hole for his guy, and Daniels’ stats and chances for the dramatic should rise.

Cameron Ward

Photo: Getty Images

If you haven’t stayed up to watch the Washington State quarterback, treat yourself to some Pac-12 After Dark while it’s still a thing. The Cougars are a spot out of the top 15 after beating Oregon State last week, and Ward, like the team’s record at the moment, has been flawless.

With 13 touchdowns and no interceptions, the Wazzu star is dicing up defenses while almost converting 75 percent of his passes. He’s leading the kind of program that people will make apologies for when it loses, and if Ward can get in a few duels going with Nix, and Penix, and win one of them, it’ll vault him into the conversation.

Also, don’t discount the sentiment of college football writers as sympathy votes are definitely in play with the Cougars stranded in a sinking conference.

TreVeyon Henderson

Photo: Getty Images

The Ohio State running back makes a ton of sense given the Buckeyes semi-clunky offense, and Big Ten schedule. You can find odds as good as +10000, and if Kevin Malone taught Office fans anything, it’s if anyone gives you 10,000 to 1 odds on anything, you take that bet.

Henderson had the Buckeyes’ longest play from scrimmage against Notre Dame, and during that run, one of the defenders he shrugged off ended up rolling into the back of Marvin Harrison Jr.’s leg, and seeing as the Buckeye receiver is Henderson’s biggest competition from a skill player standpoint, it could be fortuitous.

That said, he’ll need to pick up the production and get into the end zone before the Buckeyes get inside the 10, because Deamonte Trayanum has seen a lot of short-yardage action, including the game-winning score against the Irish. I just feel like a lot of quarterbacks not named Caleb Williams have flaws in their games, and it’s not a bad year to look outside of signal callers.

Travis Hunter

Photo: Getty Images

Let’s say Colorado gets boat raced again this weekend against USC, but when Hunter returns to the lineup, the Buffs resume their winning ways (albeit against lesser competition). The kid is special, actually impacts the game on both sides of the ball, and has the Coach Prime smoke machine turned to 11.

Everyone wants to talk about Shedeur Sanders for obvious reasons, yet the QB isn’t going to keep pace with his peers. Hunter doesn’t have peers; he’s singular, and because of that, there’s no one to compare him with.

Additionally, the last contemporary player to be this good on both sides of the ball won the Heisman, so there is a precedent, and if you’re willing to believe Hunter has a real shot, you probably had money on CU against Oregon, too.

Somebody on Georgia

Photo: Getty Images

Whether it’s Brock Bowers or Carson Beck, I’m not sure. Both currently have Heisman odds, Beck is a quarterback, and Bowers is the Dawgs’ leading receiver, and tied for the team lead in touchdowns. Only two tight ends have ever won the Heisman, and the last one was Leon Hart in 1949, so making the sheet in 2023 at all is an accomplishment.

It just seems impossible that Georgia could be undefeated, and on its way to a third-straight national title, by the time the Heisman ceremony rolls around, and not have representation in New York. Stetson Bennett got the token invite last year, and it’ll probably be Beck’s gaunt ass this season.

If you can find someone willing to give you odds on a Bulldog finishing in the top four (at a decent value), bet large, and then email me their contact information so I can do the same.

