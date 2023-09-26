The best Heisman bets outside of the obvious

The best player in college football this year is Caleb Williams. USC struggled with now 1-3 Arizona State on Saturday, and the reigning Heisman winner still had 322 yards in the air, and five total touchdowns. While he’s currently tied for the best odds to hoist the trophy in New York again this season, it’s his to lose.

The only way Williams doesn’t repeat is if he gets injured, which hurts me as much to write as it does for you to read. However, there are other viable candidates, and if you like to play futures, but hate taking chalks, boy do I have some juicy wagers for (Williams to eventually spoil for) you.

On a related note: I’m going to skip the top five. No one likes a frontrunner or gets credit for hopping on a bandwagon. So, Michael Penix Jr., Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, and Jordan Travis all can join Williams in sitting this one out.

Alright grab your betting sheets, and entertain me for a sec.