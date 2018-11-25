Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Cordarrelle Patterson was brought down by Henry Anderson after a one-yard gain on a first-and-five run early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets tilt. Patterson, who I think it will henceforth be fair to assume is a total sociopath, expressed his displeasure with that turn of events by cruelly grabbing and wrenching Anderson’s dick and balls:

Advertisement

Not cool! Not cool at all. The opposite of cool. Patterson’s dick move was not appreciated by Saryn Rorie, who is Anderson’s fiancée:

Do unto others’ dick and balls as you would have them do unto your dick and balls.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Patterson explains the move: