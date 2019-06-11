Photo: Robert Cianflone (Getty Images)

The USWNT opened its 2019 Women’s World Cup with a match against Thailand. That match has just ended. The final score was 13-0, the most lopsided World Cup scoreline of all time. Here is what scoring 13 goals in a single game looks like:

This was the perfect start for the United States. (Obviously.) After seeing tournament hosts and arguable title favorites France wallop South Korea 4-0 in the first match of the World Cup last Friday, the U.S. were probably itching to set the record straight as to which team would look the most dominant after the first group stage match. If so, they certainly succeeded.



Some facts: The 13-0 scoreline is the largest one ever, surpassing the previous record of 11-0 set by Germany against Argentina in 2007; the U.S. scored 10 goals just in the second half, also a tournament record; Alex Morgan scored five goals herself, the joint-highest figure for a single World Cup match.

And USWNT might not be done with the demolitions here. They next face Chile, who have a great goalie and who kept Sweden to just two goals earlier on Tuesday, but who nonetheless are also pretty bad (37th in the world, according to FIFA). The Americans will likely not score 13 again, but if you enjoy goal fests, that one will be appointment viewing as well. Let’s maybe get Tobin Heath some goals, though; she deserves it for this dribble alone.