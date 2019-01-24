Photo: Matthew Stockman (Getty)

This evening, the NBA announced the starters for the forthcoming all-star game, players selected by fans, the media, and, most importantly, their fellow NBA players. There were no undeserving selections, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, and Kemba Walker will start for the East, while LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Steph Curry, and James Harden will start for the West.



You can find the full results here, though, as always, we are more interested in who got the fewest votes rather than who got the most. Here is a list of every player who received just one single vote from their peers, sorted by lowest weighted total to highest.

East Frontcourt : Wes Iwundu, Lance Thomas, Troy Brown, Mitchell Robinson, Markieff Morris, Taurean Prince, DeAndre’ Bembry, Amir Johnson, Noah Vonleh, Rodney McGruder, Alex Len, DeWayne Dedmon, Otto Porter, Jared Dudley, Doug McDermott, Marvin Williams, Channing Frye, Mario Hezonja, James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk, Chris Boucher, Christiano Felicio, Udonis Haslem, Willy Hernangomez, Joe Harris, Thon Maker, Enes Kanter, Cedi Osman, Jonas Valaniunas, Hassan Whiteside.



: Wes Iwundu, Lance Thomas, Troy Brown, Mitchell Robinson, Markieff Morris, Taurean Prince, DeAndre’ Bembry, Amir Johnson, Noah Vonleh, Rodney McGruder, Alex Len, DeWayne Dedmon, Otto Porter, Jared Dudley, Doug McDermott, Marvin Williams, Channing Frye, Mario Hezonja, James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk, Chris Boucher, Christiano Felicio, Udonis Haslem, Willy Hernangomez, Joe Harris, Thon Maker, Enes Kanter, Cedi Osman, Jonas Valaniunas, Hassan Whiteside. East Guards : Jordan McRae, Patrick McCaw, Daniel Hamilton, Cam Payne, Bruce Brown, Walter Lemon, Langston Galloway, Alec Burks, Devonte’ Graham, Justin Anderson, Rodney Hood, Aaron Holiday, Tony Snell, George Hill, Caris LeVert, Markelle Fultz, Fred VanVleet, Jordan Clarkson.

: Jordan McRae, Patrick McCaw, Daniel Hamilton, Cam Payne, Bruce Brown, Walter Lemon, Langston Galloway, Alec Burks, Devonte’ Graham, Justin Anderson, Rodney Hood, Aaron Holiday, Tony Snell, George Hill, Caris LeVert, Markelle Fultz, Fred VanVleet, Jordan Clarkson. West Frontcourt : Jonathan Motley, Darius Miller, Ben Moore, Wenyen Gabrial, JaMychal Green, Caleb Swanigan, Donte Graham, Richuan Holmes, Dragan Bender, Dante Cunningham, Maurice Harkless, Mikal Bridges, Jonathan Williams, Meyers Leonard, Gary Clark, Zach Collins, Torrey Craig, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell, Mason Plumlee, Nikola Mirotic, Jae Crowder, Kelly Oubre, Danuel House, Julius Randle, David Bertans, Pau Gasol, Jordan Bell, Ivica Zubac, Nemanja Bjelica, JaVale McGee.

: Jonathan Motley, Darius Miller, Ben Moore, Wenyen Gabrial, JaMychal Green, Caleb Swanigan, Donte Graham, Richuan Holmes, Dragan Bender, Dante Cunningham, Maurice Harkless, Mikal Bridges, Jonathan Williams, Meyers Leonard, Gary Clark, Zach Collins, Torrey Craig, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell, Mason Plumlee, Nikola Mirotic, Jae Crowder, Kelly Oubre, Danuel House, Julius Randle, David Bertans, Pau Gasol, Jordan Bell, Ivica Zubac, Nemanja Bjelica, JaVale McGee. West Guards: MarShon Brooks, Jared Terrell, Garrett Temple, E’Twuan Moore, Jawun Evans, Frank Mason, Jevon Carter, Wade Baldwin, Jerryd Bayless, Nik Stauskas, Jacob Evans, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dante Exum, Patty Mills, Bryn Forbes, Hamidou Diallo, Gary Harris, Alex Abrines, Eric Gordon, Josh Hart, Rajon Rondo.

Advertisement

Through the exercise, I learned about the existence of Wes Iwundu. Thank you and good night.