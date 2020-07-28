Here are All the Players Opting Out of this NFL Season

Here are All the Players Opting Out of this NFL Season

Graphic: Deadspin

While MLB sorts through various positive COVID-19 cases in its league, and the NBA hunkers down in a theoretical bubble in Orlando to finish its season, the NFL — even while agreeing to cancel it’s preseason — has made it clear the ball will be snapped under the bright lights this fall.

All terms for the season have been agreed upon between the league and the NFL Players Association. High-risk players who opt-out will receive a $350,000 stipend and everyone else who opts out will receive $150,000. Health issues constituting high risk include: asthma, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes with the exception of BMI.

The NFLPA league also agreed to spread the financial losses of the season over a four-year period. Each team’s cap for 2020 is $198.2 million with a decline to no less than $175 million for the following four seasons.

All player opt outs have to be made by July 31.

Here are the players opting out of the 2020 season:

Ju-Wuan James — Denver Broncos 

James, projected to be the Broncos’ starting right tackle, opted out citing “too much unknown about this virus & about plans handling it going forward,” in a statement made to Twitter Monday. James was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round in 2014 and played there until signing with the Broncos last year. James and his wife had a baby on May 22.

C.J. Mosley — New York Jets 

Image: Getty

Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowler and the highest paid player on the Jets, is opting out of the 2020 NFL season. He was placed on the Jets injury reserve in December due to a groin injury. He is opting out due to family health reason.

Damien Williams — Kansas City Chiefs

Photo: (Getty Images)

Williams joined the Chiefs two years ago as a free agent. He served as a replacement for Kareem Hunt after Hunt, who was let go by the Chiefs after a domestic violence incident was caught on video. Williams became the Chiefs’ primary running back midway through the 2019 season and scored a go-ahead touchdown in the Super Bowl LIV.

Nate Solder — New York Giants

Photo: (Getty Images)

Solder is a starting offensive tackle for the Giants. The two-time Super Bowl champ with the New England Patriots’ son is battling cancer and his wife is currently pregnant.

“As scary and bleak as it sometimes can be, we know that the God of the universe has all things under His control, and his plans are and will always be for our good,” he wrote in a statement on twitter.

Dont'a Hightower — New England Patriots

Image: Getty

Hightower is the starting inside linebacker for the Patriots. He’s a three-time Super Bowl winner. His son was born earlier this month. Hightower’s mother, L’Tanya, has Type 2 diabetes.

Brandon Bolden — New England Patriots

Image: Getty

Bolden was one of the Patriots’ key running backs and kick returners last season. He’s a two-time Super Bowl winner.

Marcus Cannon — New England Patriots

Image: Getty


Cannon spent last season as the Patriots’ starting right tackle. He’s a three-time Super Bowl winner.

Image: Getty

Danny Vitale — New England Patriots

Vitale was a 2016 6th-round selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has spent the last four seasons bouncing around from team to team, appearing in five games last season for the Green Bay Packers.

Najee Toran — New England Patriots

Photo: AP

Toran was on the Patriots practice squad last season. The 24-year-old was expected to compete for an interior offensive line position this year.

Patrick Chung — New England Patriots

Image: Getty

Chung is the starting safety for New England. He told NFL network that his mother has type 2 diabetes and he is expecting a child with his fiancee.

Caleb Brantley — Washington Football Team

Image: AP

Brantley is a defensive lineman who was a sixth-round draft choice by the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He has been ravaged by injuries the last two seasons only appearing in eight games for Washington.

Maurice Canady — Dallas Cowboys

Image: Getty


Canady has played in 32 games for the Ravens and Jets over the last four seasons. He was on a one year deal with the Cowboys this season.











Chance Warmack — Seattle Seahawks

Image: Getty


Warmack was a right guard on the Seahawks and was likely to compete for the starting job this season. A few months ago, Warmack had a family member die of COVID-19 with other family members being hospitalized. He won a Super Bowl with the Phliadelphia Eagles in 2018.

De'Anthony Thomas — Baltimore Ravens

Image: Getty

The receiver is a 2014 fourth-round pick who spent six seasons with the Chiefs before making his way to Baltimore in midseason last year. He was Baltimore’s lead returner in combined yardage last season.

Laurent Duvernay Tardif — Kansas City Chiefs

Image: Getty

Tardif is the starting guard for the Chiefs. He also has a medical doctor degree allowing him to see first hand the effects of COVID-19.

















Image: Getty

Eddie Goldman — Chicago Bears 

Goldman is a 2015 second-round pick who has emerged as one of the focal pieces of the Bears’ defense.

Marquise Goodwin — Philadelphia Eagles

Image: Getty

Goodwin was among a handful of receivers the Eagles signed this offseason to fill a dire need. Played for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He has a five-month-old daughter.

Star Lotulelei — Buffalo Bills

Photo: (Getty Images)

Lotulelei has been a big contributor along the Bills’ line but the team is making an effort to become more efficient against the run — an area Loutulelei has struggled.

Kyle Peko — Denver Broncos

Photo: (Getty Images)

Peko is the Broncos starting nose tackle. John Elway said Tuesday Peko’s participation, “ was more dangerous for him” to play during the pandemic. His wife surmounted Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and is currently in remission.

Leo Koloamatangi — New York Jets

Photo: (Getty Images)

The former Lion was active seven games last season but never saw the field. He has spent time on a number of practice squads and active rosters over three seasons. He hasn’t seen regular-season action over that time.

Devin Funchess — Green Bay Packers

Photo: (Getty Images)

Funchess, an NFL Veteran, joined a struggling Packers receiving corps this off season. Funchess had become a caretaker for many family members suffering from COVID-19.

He posted on Instagram Tuesday: “Family is first. Always has been. Always will be. In such unpredictable times, it’s been one of the constants on my mind as I’ve worked through one of the toughest decisions of my life.” 

Andre Smith — Baltimore Ravens

Photo: (Getty Images)

Smith has spent 11 seasons in the NFL, most of which has been with the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed with the Ravens this offseason to provide depth up front.

Cole Wick — New Orleans Saints

Photo: (Getty Images)

Wick ended last season on the Saints practice squad. He has spent time on the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers roster over the last four seasons.

Jason Vander Laan — New Orleans Saints

Photo: (Getty Images)

Vander Laan has spent most of his four seasons in the league bouncing around from team to team, including the Carolina Panthers. However last season he did see the field a few times. In late December he was moved to injured reserve after suffering an in-game head injury.

Eddie Vanderdoes — Houston Texans

Photo: (Getty Images)

Vanderdoes, a nose tackle, played three games for the Texans last season. He suffered a torn ACL late in his rookie year of 2018, and has struggled to regain his footing in the league.

Michael Pierce — Minnesota Vikings

Photo: (Getty Images)

The former Raven would have been the starting nose tackle for the Vikings this season but he suffers from asthma and will sit this season out.

John Atkins — Detroit Lions

Photo: (AP)

The defensive tackle joined the Lions as a rookie free agent in 2018 but bounced from the practice squad to active roster throughout that season. He played in 12 games in 2019 including six starts making 20 tackles.

