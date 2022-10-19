MVP – Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

A third of the way through the season, this MVP marathon is a two-man race, with Josh Allen slightly edging out Patrick Mahomes for the award. Both players have thrown 17 touchdowns to just four interceptions and are among league leaders in passer rating, QBR, total passing yards, and yards per game.

Their overall statistics are close, but Allen and the Bills beating Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead in Week 6 pushed Josh ahead. And Allen outperformed Mahomes in this game by most measurable metrics. Allen threw three TDs with zero INTs, while Mahomes had two of each. Plus, the Bills are the best team in the AFC, with the Dolphins taking a step back due to QB injuries and having beaten the Chiefs head-to-head.