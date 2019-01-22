Photo: Cameron Spencer (Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the world’s brightest tennis prospects. He has a whomping beauty of a one-hander to his credit, as well as a knack for stylish net finishes, a recent win over Roger Federer and, now, one of the loftiest accomplishments in his profession—a major semifinal. It is also worth mentioning that he used all of the following phrases immediately after accomplishing that last feat:

“I was watching a lot of creators, people that were creating nice content on YouTube”



“I found this platform unique”



“I get connected with my fans and the people that are interested in me”

“Guys, if you haven’t subscribed, please subscribe”

Important reminders that 1) this man is just 20 years old, 2) you can come out of the biggest moment of your career with roughly the same net coolness that you brought in, and 3) the inevitable wave of Please Like & Subscribe elite athletes is coming for us all.