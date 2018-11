Photo: Chuck Burton (AP)

The NBA contains many exciting and fun young lads, rubbery and springy basketball sons filled with promise. Jayson Tatum, De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and so on. But also there are many young basketball men who are dumpster crap. Here, in no particular order, is a list of some young NBA players who shit mondo ass.

Josh Jackson

Emmanuel Mudiay

Frank Kaminsky

Mario Hezonja

Noah Vonleh

Tyus Jones

Markelle Fultz

Jonathan Isaac

Frank Ntilikina

Justin Jackson

Dragan Bender

Caleb Swanigan

Andrew Wiggins

Furkan Korkmaz

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Trey Lyles

T.J. Leaf

Luke Kennard

Dennis Smith Jr.

Skal Labissière

Denzel Valentine

Stanley Johnson

Henry Ellenson

Lonzo Ball

Jabari Parker

Justise Winslow

Bobby Portis

Wade Baldwin IV

Marquese Chriss

Malik Beasley

Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot

Malachi Richardson

Please stop having optimism about these puke players, who are bad. Thank you.