Photo: Matthias Hangst (Getty Images)

And we’re back! After a summer of international tournaments and preliminary rounds, the Champions League group stage is up next, following the completion of the draw earlier today in Monaco. As is tradition, now we can shift to figuring out who got boned by the draw, and who will have a cakewalk to the round of 16:

Group F looks the toughest, with Barcelona, Inter, Borussia Dortmund, and Slavia Prague, the latter of which can either mope about getting drawn alongside three of Europe’s best teams, or embrace the prospect of watching Lionel Messi and Romelu Lukaku flatten them in memorable fashion. Defending champions Liverpool have a significantly easier group than last season, though they also have a repeat opponent in Napoli, who split the group stage series with the eventual champions. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out Group H, which, along with being wide open and full of fun teams, is also relatively loaded with Americans: Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Ajax’s Sergiño Dest, and Lille’s Timothy Weah. Should be fun!