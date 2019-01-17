Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty)

Okay, so, on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Manny Pacquiao—a semi-washed 40-year-old homophobe and ally of a murderous dictator—will fight Adrien Broner—a somehow-even-more-washed occasional creep and an all-the-time dick. Broner was supposed to be the next big thing, but instead he’s lost and drawn his last two fights while melting down outside the ring. As for Pacquiao, he’s more of an evil politician than a boxer these days. Both men are past their peak it seems, and the best thing about this is that only one of them can win.

As you might surmise, the pre-fight presser yesterday went off the rails. First, Broner rudely called out Showtime boxing analyst Al Bernstein for no good reason. Bernstein at least took it in stride.

When it was time for the two fighters to face off, Broner got extremely racist, making a pair of jokes about Pacquiao fans eating dogs and cats. Ha ha!

Someone needs to tell Broner that being a heel involves more than just being the most toxic person possible, all the time.