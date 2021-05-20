Here’s another violent hit the NHL will do little about

Colorado’s Nazem Kadri goes airborne after a blindside hit on Justin Falk. What an asshole. Photo : Getty Images

The NHL is going to have another black mark that it won’t do enough about after Nazem Kadri went... well, Nazem Kadri:

Advertisement

This isn’t new for Kadri, who has been suspended for chicken-shit hits like this twice before in the playoffs.

And it is chicken shit.

He comes from an angle where Justin Faulk can’t possibly see him. He knows he won’t get there before Faulk shoots the puck, so the hit doesn’t really accomplish anything. He eschews the chance to hit Faulk in the side to take a killshot to the head.

Kadri needs to be suspended for 10 games or more, because the league has tried doing it for a whole round in 2019 and that didn’t work. But it’s every playoffs that the league has to deal with controversial hits like this, because it doesn’t do enough to get rid of them in the regular season. They’re still considered part of the game because of that.

Football is a physical game. And yet when the playoffs start, we don’t seem to be hearing a lot about possible suspensions and dirty hits after every week Curious, no? Maybe the NHL could learn something. But really, in comparative terms, the NHL can’t read.