Squid Game, a Korean dystopian Netflix series, is the highest-rated show in the world right now.



It’s based on desperate people playing children’s games for huge prizes — 456 billion South Korean won, about $38 million USD — with devastating consequences for the losers. And with shocking twists! It’s a critique on the brutality of a hyper-capitalist society and U.S. imperialism that is resonating well with Korean and American audiences.

Think Hunger Games meets Red Wedding (from Game of Thrones) meets Stephen King’s The Long Walk. It’s not for the faint of heart, as it’s gruesomely violent. But it’s thoroughly engrossing and watchable, with one episode in particular that may be the finest moment of television ever created.

Like Hunger Games, it’s tough to get through this on your own. You need allies, and you can never be quite sure what skills will be needed to get through the next game. Here are some athletes that you’d want on your side if you ever get this card and want to participate.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.