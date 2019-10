Odell Beckham is weeping! He’s packing up and skipping town! This reception by South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards was, frankly, too freakin’ good for him to bear. The defender is all over Edwards on this 19-yard pass, but naturally, he managed to snag it with one hand behind the head. Taylor Zarzour on the broadcast, rightfully, goes a little nuts.



This lovely feat was originally ruled a touchdown, but was overturned. No worry, the Gamecocks were able to score two plays later to take a 21-17 lead.