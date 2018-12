Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Juventud Unida beat Defensores de Belgrano 3-0 on Sunday in Argentina’s third division. The home team would’ve won by even more after a goalkeeping boner gifted Juventud the ball and an open net, but for the perfectly timed intervention by the most adorable and effective idiot on the field we’ve yet seen:

If this pup is a stray, Defensores’ goalkeeper is now morally obligated to adopt it.

h/t Peter Coates