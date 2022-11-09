Here we go again.

Another big-name free agent on the open market and the Dallas Cowboys are among the first teams mentioned where “interest” is concerned. Odell Beckham Jr. is on track to make his return from an ACL injury suffered in the Super Bowl in February. The only thing missing for OBJ is a team to play with. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, during his weekly radio spot on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, sold fans another bill of goods, talking about how good Beckham would look with the star on his helmet.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.” Jones explained.

Why Jerry?

Why does Jones do this to his faithful fanbase? There have been too many times in the recent past where we’ve seen free agents who want to sign with Dallas and even publicly stated their wish to play for the Cowboys, only to wind up signing elsewhere. During the offseason, Bobby Wagner and Von Miller expressed an interest in wearing the star. Neither player was signed by Jones.

Now Jones has another opportunity to bring a big attraction to Big D, and anyone who’s followed this team for a considerable amount of time knows it probably won’t happen. Twenty years ago, maybe, but today it isn’t likely. Jerry would prefer to talk about winning at all costs, then when it’s time to take action, we hear crickets.

Don’t believe the hype.

What it comes down to is Jones loving the hype machine. He’d be the ultimate hype man like Flavor Flav back in the day. Jerry Jer? But when it comes to actually get big-time free agents in the building, Jones has failed recently. Jones has relied more on the draft than anything in the past decade or so. That’s great, but when you’re constantly speaking about doing whatever it takes to win, fans want to see more walking and less talking.

No one is saying Jerry isn’t wise in being cautious, especially when it comes to a player like Beckham, who is coming off another ACL injury. (Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams tore his ACL a month before Beckham and is poised to return in December.) But the Cowboys could use another weapon at wide receiver — do you trust anyone beyond CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup? — and they wouldn’t have to pay much for OBJ’s services over the last two months of the season. It’s a low-risk, high-reward proposition. The Rams are consistently figuring out ways to get around salary cap restrictions to bring in players that will help them win. They did it with OBJ and Miller last year, and it paid off.

If Jones really wants to win as badly as he claims, we need to see more go and less show. Stop telling the media what you want to do or who would look good in your uniform and go get ‘em. Then tell us what they’ll do or how good they look with the Cowboys star on their helmet. Everybody knows you can run your mouth with the best of ‘em, Jerry. Cowboys fans want to see their team make it past the divisional round of the playoffs. If there’s a realistic chance that Beckham can help, you need to get him to Big D.

Otherwise, Jones needs to stop commenting so strongly on players he has no intention of signing.