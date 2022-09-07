The situation in Dallas has gotten so bad that owner Jerry Jones is on the radio attempting to convince folks that 1+1=3. During one of his frequent appearances on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked about his optimism heading into the upcoming season. Apparently, Jones has lost all hope in logical reasoning.



“Well, let me just address the first way you stated the question without any issue on it. I have to believe 1 and 1 is 3. I can’t operate where 1 and 1 is 2. We all know it is, physically, but the 3 is where you have to go. Now you have to have optimism to operate out in that world, and commit, and do things when you’ve got to count on 1 and 1 being 3. I’m not trying to play games, but that’s where the biggest payoffs are, is out there. It’s there for everybody to grab if 1 and 1 is 2. So, here you go.”

Optimism is splendid, but it can be confused with delusion sometimes. Jerry has to be optimistic. Jones basically admitted recently that his job is to keep the Cowboys relevant. He wants to keep the world talking about his team, which doesn’t necessarily mean winning all the time.

“If anybody is thinking we have more said about us, more visibility… that’s exactly what I’m trying to do,” Jones said. “I want to keep them talking about the Cowboys. If we got them talking about us, we’re doing our job.”

This isn’t some revelation by Jerry. Most of the world has known it’s not about winning in Dallas for years. They haven’t come close to even appearing in a Super Bowl since the mid-1990s. Jones has built an extraordinary brand and made the Cowboys the most valuable franchise in American professional sports.

Although, he constantly tells us how he’d do anything it takes to win another championship. We haven’t seen things play out that way in reality. Now Jones is peddling his gibberish in mathematical equations that would have a first grade teacher throw up.

Jerry’s level of optimism has likely left most of you flummoxed. Claims of doing whatever it takes resulted in more key players leaving than staying during the offseason. Randy Gregory opted for Denver over Dallas. Jones traded Amari Cooper to Cleveland and let Cedric Wilson Jr. flee to Miami. Those players would still be representing The Star if Jones did whatever it took.

Again, the “optimism” can be admired, but most Cowboys fans are tired of falling for the same ‘ol Okie doke every year. Lots of big talk and promises that yield minimal results. Jones is the ultimate salesman that will say what needs to be said based on the audience receiving the message. This 1+1=3 optimistic crap isn’t adding up.

Jones’ logic with player personnel is flat-out wrong sometimes. If anybody needs to be moved on from, it’s Ezekiel Elliott. He’s likely to have a couple outstanding games early in the season but just wait. He’ll fall off eventually. In 17 games last season, Zeke rushed 1,002 yards. Elliott’s done, and Jones is the last one to realize it. He’s splitting carries with Tony Pollard for a reason.

Oh, boy. This is going to be a long and painful season for Cowboys nation.