The Rockies didn’t trade Trevor Story, so that’s pretty much the last bit of intrigue for baseball season in Colorado, just in time for the early days of Broncos training camp.



Denver coach Vic Fangio addressed the quarterback position on Friday, saying, “I see no separation” between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, which… uh-oh.

Lock tied for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions last season, although that was only four more than Bridgewater threw for the Panthers.

Bridgewater threw 15 touchdown passes last season, while Lock tossed 16. A lot of their stats are within striking distance of each other. Generally, Bridgewater was slightly better in 2020 and has a better track record, but Lock was Denver’s second-round draft pick in 2019, so they’re invested in making it work with him, all the more so because at 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds, he’s two inches and 13 pounds better — and, yes, that is a qualitative judgment because we’re talking about John Elway’s Big Boy Quarterback Academy.

More than anything else, it’s a good time to remember something important about football amid the fresh feelings of a new season on the horizon: if you have two starting quarterbacks, you really don’t have any.

Trades are great, but...

Fernando Tatis Jr. being hurt sucks.

Jacob deGrom being hurt, and out for longer than initially expected, also sucks.

MLB’s stretch run got a lot more interesting with all the stars on the move at the trade deadline, but it could be so much better if the game had its stars healthy.