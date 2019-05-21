Aside from the arms, every part of the human body is fair game when it comes to scoring goals in soccer. We’ve seen Clint Dempsey score with his dick, and Chicharito score off his face. But it takes a true visionary to turn away from the action, thrust out your hips, and do it with the butt.

Western Christian High School player Caleb Doktor is one such visionary. In the middle of his school’s 10-0 rout of Missouri Valley High School in the Iowa Class 1A substate playoffs, Doktor received a corner cross with his back completely to the goal, launching the ball in off his gluteus maximus:

Credit has to go to Doktor’s teammate, who immediately went to reverently smack the goal-scoring tush. After all, when a team is good enough to invoke the mercy rule after only 36 minutes, players have to find new ways to score and celebrate goals.

