Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

High Schooler goes one-on-one with Brian Scalabrine, does not go well for kid

dfoote95
Dustin Foote
Save
Alerts
Brian Scalabrine, even at 43, can still school some fools.
Brian Scalabrine, even at 43, can still school some fools.
Image: Getty Images

For the millionth time, you’re delusional if you think you can beat a former NBA player in a game of one on one.

Advertisement

Also, if you have enough screws loose to think you can challenge a pro, don’t film the thing unless it’s competitive. You don’t want to get dominated, then go viral. I’m just looking out for you youngins!

Yesterday, a high schooler challenged Brian Scalabrine to a game of 11. The White Mamba predictably won 11-0. And the game highlights are all over the internet.

With the win, Scalabrine gets a pair of sneakers he probably won’t fit into.

On some level, I give the kid credit for having the chops to challenge a former pro hooper. Plus, not many people can say “I blocked an NBA player’s shot.” That’s pretty cool. At the same time, that’s pretty much all he can say after that game of one on one...

G/O Media may get a commission
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial
Click To Claim Your Free Month
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial

So the next time you see a former NBA player working out, maybe just watch or take a selfie. You’re not winning that game of one on one. 

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`