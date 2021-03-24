High Schooler goes one-on-one with Brian Scalabrine, does not go well for kid

Brian Scalabrine, even at 43, can still school some fools. Image : Getty Images

For the millionth time, you’re delusional if you think you can beat a former NBA player in a game of one on one.



Also, if you have enough screws loose to think you can challenge a pro, don’t film the thing unless it’s competitive. You don’t want to get dominated, then go viral. I’m just looking out for you youngins!

Yesterday, a high schooler challenged Brian Scalabrine to a game of 11. The W hite M amba predictably won 11-0. And the game highlights are all over the internet.

With the win, Scalabrine gets a pair of sneakers he probably won’t fit into.

On some level, I give the kid credit for having the chops to challenge a former pro hooper. Plus, not many people can say “I blocked an NBA player’s shot.” That’s pretty cool. At the same time, that’s pretty much all he can say after that game of one on one...

So the next time you see a former NBA player working out, maybe just watch or take a selfie. You’re not winning that game of one on one.