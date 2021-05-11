Highly-replaceable NBA player on mediocre team starts beef with NBA All-Star

Have a seat, Kent Bazemore. Image : AP

Kent Bazemore needs to bow down on this one.



The Warriors swingman started overstepping his boundaries on Monday night when he threw shade at Wizards’ Star Bradley Beal. Apparently, Bazemore made comments about Beal and his current hamstring injury that were reported out by Warriors Insider Monte Poole.



Bazemore’s teammate Steph Curry currently leads the league in scoring at 31.9 points per game but Beal is right behind him at 31.4 points a contest. Beal was recently sidelined with a hamstring injury after dropping 50 points the other night on the Pacers.

Bazemore commented on Curry’s otherworldly performance against the Thunder on Saturday, where he dropped 49 points in 29 minutes. Yet, when he brought up the hamstring injury that’s when things started to go south for the v eteran.

It’s safe to say Beal was not happy with the comments made by Bazemore whatsoever. If he could have pulled up on him last night he might have taken that opportunity.

Beal is a 30- point per game scorer consistently in this league, his track record speaks for itself. He would have every right to flame up Bazemore, who has never averaged more than 13 points in a season, in any basketball conversation but especially when the Warriors veteran is talking about his injury. That’s a line you don’t cross in sports, you never truly know another player’s situation unless you step in their shoes.

NBA Twitter took it upon themselves to roast Bazemore like a rotisserie chicken following his comments so I’ll let you guys have a look at some of the best ones.

Bazemore did respond to the Twitter mess his comments caused in an interview after the Warriors’ Monday night win over the Jazz.

Let’s hope Beal can get healthy soon before the NBA play-in starts in close to a week. Both the Wizards and Warriors will likely be participating in the league’s innovation.

The moral of the story is, keep another man’s business out your mouth before it comes back to slap you in the face.

