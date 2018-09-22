Regardless of the sport, it’s the dream of every young athlete to one day score a last-minute game-winner in front of a large crowd at the highest level of competition. When the opportunity to live out the childlike fantasy came to TSG Hoffenheim striker Ishak Belfodil, he unfortunately did what an actual child would have done in his literal position and soiled it.



This was a tough game for the Algerian striker, who was brought on during the 86th minute of the game for a final offensive push, to say the least. It’s kind of been indicative of his less-than-stellar career so far. During the 2017 January transfer period, he was poised to move from Belgium to England and join Everton only to have the move scrapped due to financial complications. His time as a professional has also been nomadic to say the least. Prior to signing with Hoffenheim in May he had played for Lyon, Bologna, Parma, Inter Milan, Livorno, UAE’s Baniyas, Standard Liege and Werder Bremen. With any luck, however, he’ll certainly get more chances to score the opening goal of his career with this German side—even if it’s not in the 92nd minute—because his contract lasts until 2020.