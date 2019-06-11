For the second week in a row, the home plate umpire at a Washington Nationals game has suffered a wound in a freak accident. Last Tuesday umpire Mike Everitt took a 95-mph fastball directly to the chest and eventually had to leave the game. Tonight umpire Chad Whitson had his head gashed open by the long swing of White Sox outfielder Ryan Cordell.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Whitson looked a little dazed immediately after the play, but I guess there’s no concussion protocol for umpires. The game was briefly stopped so that Whitson’s gory forehead could be treated in the White Sox dugout, where Yolmer Sanchez made a heroic effort to keep the action private.

Whitson was able to return to his spot and continue the game. I suppose taking a bat to the head is better than a fastball to the junk or, god forbid, a moth to your brain.