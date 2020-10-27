Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addresses Congress yesterday after Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation. Image : ( Getty Images )

After getting Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court on Monday, Mitch McConnell went to the Senate floor to spike the political football that he’d gotten over the goal line, locking in a 6-3 conservative majority on the highest court in the land.



You don’t have to watch the clip, as it’s understandable if you don’t want to hear McConnell talk, the words are in the tweet, and we’re about to break down those words anyway, but here it is:

Now, about what McConnell was saying…

“Something to really be proud of and feel good about.”



In 2010, FAR Rabat goalie Khalid Askri was really proud and felt good about his save during a penalty shootout in the Moroccan Throne Cup against MAS Fez. Only…

“We’ve made an important contribution to the future of this country.”

After blocking Merrick Garland, McConnell has gotten Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and now Barrett onto the court. It’s his Big Three. Certainly, just assembling such a roster is reason to believe in everlasting dominance, right?



“A lot of what we’ve done over the last four years will be undone, sooner or later, by the next election.”



So long as you get your prize, it’s worth it, even if it’s eventually undone, right?

“You won’t be able to do much about this, for a long time to come.”

Well, nobody in Washington has ever underestimated how much time it might take for their opposition to turn the tables on them, have they?





Huh. Well, at least McConnell said all this after the election, thereby muddying the waters for Democrats who would seek to expand the Supreme Court next year and take a sledgehammer to his greatest accomplishment, right? Oh, he made it an explicit issue for the final week of the campaign?

Vote.

