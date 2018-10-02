Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

There you are, enjoying a nice beverage at a sports betting bar in France, when—bam, there’s a horse in the damn establishment and it’s wrecking all your shit.



Via Reuters, the beast caught on video was a young racehorse that escaped from her trainer Jean-Marie Beguignem, who was leading her to the course on Sept. 24. “There was quite a panic,” bar owner Stephane Jasmin told Reuters. “I still can’t quite believe it happened.”

This is besides the point, but I like that the stock music makes it seem like the horse is dancing in the bar. If that funky tune isn’t your style, ABC News went with a more serious soundtrack to set the mood for the horse horror: