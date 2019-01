The MLB hot stove has been ice cold this entire offseason, but today has brought the news we’ve all been waiting for. The news is this: he’s B.J. again.



Advertisement

Melvin Upton came into the league as B.J. Upton, but decided to go back to being called Melvin before the 2015 season. Now he is, once more, B.J., which is derived from the nickname “Bossman Jr.,” which he earned because his father’s nickname was “Bossman.”

Anyway, that’s the big baseball news for today.