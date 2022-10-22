Champagne isn’t the only thing the Houston Astros are keeping on ice.

Lance McCullers Jr.’s next start — originally scheduled for Game 3 of the ALCS today in the Bronx — has been pushed back until Sunday after getting hit in the elbow bone by a spare bottle of bubbly while celebrating his team’s ALDS triumph over the Seattle Mariners.

The righty told the media on Friday that he’s OK — “just a little bit of swelling” — and he threw a 35-pitch bullpen session.

As for how it happened, the 29-year-old pitcher said he was struck with a bottle as someone walked behind him.



Advertisement

“It was really no one’s fault,” McCullers said of the freak injury. “It was just an accident.

“I was standing there, he was walking by,” the 2017 World Series champ added. “It just happened to hit me in the right spot.”

G/O Media may get a commission 24 Hours Wayfair - Flash Deal Fridays Deals for only 24 hours

If you need to make a big furniture or home purchase, this is your chance. Buy at Wayfair Advertisement

McCullers had already been on the shelf for a good chunk of the year, not debuting this season until Aug. 13 due to a strain in his right flexor tendon.

Advertisement

The seven-year pro, who missed the entire 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, wasn’t the only pitcher this postseason to incur an odd injury.

Philadelphia Phillies closer David Robertson was left off of his team’s NLDS roster after getting hurt celebrating a Bryce Harper homer.



Advertisement

Cristian Javier will take the mound in his place for Saturday’s ALCS Game 3 against the New York Yankees. The Astros currently lead the series 2-0.

“To me ... this is just going to be another game,” Javier told reporters.