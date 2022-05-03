As the chase to the Stanley Cup begins, the Eastern and Western Conferences have completely different outlooks. Colorado or Calgary look the part to be the Western Conference champions, and I’m not sure there’s anything the rest of the field of six can do about it. The Eastern Conference is as wide open as ever with tough, but imaginable paths, to a Stanley Cup Final for most of that side of the bracket.

Instead of looking at why any of the 16 NHL teams left standing will be the ones to lift Lord Stanley’s Cup, I’m looking at why each of them won’t be the chosen ones. I’ll be right about 15 and guaranteed to be incorrect about only one. I like those odds. I have a prediction for who’ll win the Stanley Cup but that doesn’t matter here.