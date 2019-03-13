Photo: Yong Teck Lim (Getty)

Denis Shapovalov is a favorite around these parts. The 19-year-old plays a stirring, free-wheeling style of tennis thanks to weapons like his backhand, seen on display in Tuesday’s second-round upset of No. 10 seed Marin Cilic at Indian Wells. But rap is not one of those weapons.

Or maybe it is, but only in the Plaxico Burress sense. The Canadian’s post-match performance nearly undid the glory of his win:

A charismatic young star rises, and the universe conspires to sap him him of all sauce. I gave up after he went to get his phone.