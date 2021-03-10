How might COVID-19, and tight playoff races, impact this year’s NBA trade deadline? We asked around

The NBA t rade d eadline is on March 25. It’s reasonable to anticipate ample movement in a standard NBA season, but because of COVID, we’re obviously in unique times. Are teams going to be hesitant to make moves while pushing for the playoffs because of the lingering disease and all that comes with it? Or are so many teams in the mix that they’re uncertain which direction to pivot?

In a conversation with Sports Illustrated Senior NBA Writer Howard Beck, TrueHoop b asketball a nalyst Jarod Hector, and HoopsHype w riter & p odcaster Michael Scotto, we discuss the latest news, rumors, and theories surrounding COVID’s potential impact on NBA transactions this season.

