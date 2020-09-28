How much can $750 buy you in the sports world? Not much

What a BIG PHONY LOSER this guy is! Photo : ( Getty Images )

Yesterday the New York Times published a damning report about Donald Trump’s tax record.



The Times found that the current President is in an audit war with the IRS, has “hundreds of millions in debt coming due,” and has avoided paying years of income tax.

But it’s the opening paragraph that seems to be the story’s main talking point. It reads:

“Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750.”



$750 in federal income taxes for a self-proclaimed billionaire and, if you haven’t figured it out yet, an obvious con-artist.

In June, after a Tulsa Trump rally drew only 6,200 spectators in a 19,199 seat arena, we gave you a list of high school gyms that Trump wouldn’t have been able to sell out.

Today, we’ll show you how far $750 really goes in the sports world.