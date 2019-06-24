This weekend, Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton was filmed as he tried and failed to negotiate with a fellow traveler for a more comfortable seat on a flight from Paris to the United States. The 6-foot-5 NFL player had no choice but to go back to his standard, uncomfortable seat.

Eli Edwards, who took the video, said Newton’s offer to the original seat occupier was $1,500. That number is tempting, but the other party might’ve been rich enough to see that as a pittance. Or, maybe he was a Saints fan.

As 640 The Hurricane’s Andy Slater later reported, Newton was flying like a pleb—and had to change in Dallas—because he had missed his original flight.

Air travel is the ultimate equalizer. The airline industry’s stringent scheduling, desire for profits, and open contempt for its passengers means that Malala Yousafzai would be placed on standby if it came down to it. (Sometimes, your flight’s delayed because of a “mechanical issue.” Sometimes, that mechanical issue turns out to be real. If you’re lucky, someone will apologize that their malfunctioning plane killed your loved ones, though.) For missing his original flight, Newton learned this the hard way, with a layover.

Would you have made the deal? How much would you have needed? I would’ve countered with $5,000. Cam can afford it.