Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz’s alter-ego “New Kirk” made a scintillating return to the football field on Saturday just over halfway through the second quarter during a fourth-and-goal opportunity for his Hawkeyes. The play call was a bizarre formation that lead to Iowa doubling its lead over Minnesota.

Up until recently, Ferentz was better known for his irritatingly conservative coaching style. In 2014, he finished the year at 7-9 and a 19-19 record over three seasons. In 2015, he pushed Iowa to a 12-0 season and the Big Ten title game. It was then where he was given his albeit boring nickname “New Kirk” because he announced in a winter press conference that he’d be doing things differently moving forward. Since converting to this new style of coaching, the Hawkeyes have pulled off some incredibly trick plays including this from their 55-24 victory over then-No. 6 Ohio State in 2017:

As well as this fake punt against Michigan State from that same season.



“New Kirk” looks like he’s here to stay, but maybe someone in Indianapolis should be taking notes.