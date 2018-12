After a brief hiatus for the Deadspin Awards, the Emergency Football Show Weekly is back, so try to contain your excitement. This week, Dan and I savor everything about the Miami Miracle and marvel at Mike Tomlin’s clock mismanagement. Also, Dan eats a little shit about the Cowboys, defenses finally get their due, and the Vikings’ offense gets John DeFilippo fired and causes Adam Thielen to drop an f-bomb that got picked up by a hot mic. Ahoy.