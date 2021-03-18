How Trevor Ariza & P.J. Tucker could shape the Eastern Conference Championship race

P.J. Tucker

Image : Getty Images

Tucker’s fit with the Bucks was briefly touched on here last week, and here’s what was said:

“Tucker’s essential skill-set has always entailed defensive versatility, rebounding, hustle, corner threes, and leadership. For Milwaukee, who has the league’s second-best net rating, a veteran who could provide all of the above, like Tucker when he’s on, would be perfect beside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday. The Bucks currently lack depth at forward, and their off-the-bench efforts are primarily led by Bobby Portis, who has always been offensively gifted but never quite a defensive stopper. Lining Tucker up beside Porter to power the second unit would make sense, especially since the team is only in the bottom half of points allowed. He could start in place of Brook Lopez, but that isn’t something we should expect to see instantly, if at all.”

And regarding Tucker’s production, there was this:

“Tucker’s only averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game this season, which becomes 5.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per 36 minutes. His field-goal, three-point, and free-throw percentage shooting splits are 36.6 / 31.4 / 78.3. His shooting strokes would be the worst tallies of his career outside of his free-throw percentage, which isn’t but so impactful since he gets to the line less than one time per game. Some advanced metrics are also at career-worsts, including his offensive rating (99), defensive rating (112), box plus-minus (-4.8), win-shares per-48 minutes (.039), and value over replacement player / VORP (-0.7).”

“That said, the soon-to-be-36-year-old has toiled away on a team that wouldn’t energize a veteran of Tucker’s standing. Tucker even entered the season annoyed with the organization for not coming to terms on a new deal, and he was later offered a contract but never accepted it.”

Adding to that, the Bucks are currently on a five-game winning streak following a 109-105 overtime win over the Joel Embiid-less Sixers. They’re 1.5 games behind the Sixers and Brooklyn Nets, both of whom are tied for first in the Eastern Conference, but the Bucks are also 4.5 games ahead of the fourth-place Heat. Perhaps Tucker’s signature addition is two-fold: He allows the Bucks to play Giannis at center and gives the team a true closing lineup presence. In the playoffs, the Bucks may finish games by running Tucker alongside the Holiday-Middleton-Giannis trio and perhaps second guard, likely Donte DiVincenzo, barring another move.

Maybe the Bucks want to go big and instead run Tucker at the three, once his natural position, alongside Giannis and Brook Lopez or Bobby Portis if he has it going off the bench. The flexibility is necessary for Milwaukee, who is trying to prove they’re not postseason frauds, so if Tucker’s up to it, and if he hits open threes when the Bucks big three inevitably finds him in the corner, the fit could be seamless.